Search

21 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

‘I said yes!’ – Emeli Sande announces engagement to girlfriend

‘I said yes!’ – Emeli Sande announces engagement to girlfriend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 3:44 PM

Emeli Sande has announced she is engaged to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova after coming out earlier this year.

The Scottish singer, 35, revealed in a series of posts on Instagram that the classical pianist, whom she met while recording her most recent album, had popped the question.

She shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring featuring a large red stone, writing: “I said Yes!”

Karemova reposted the image on her own profile, adding a series of red love heart emojis.

Famous friends including BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose posted their congratulations to the pair.

Sande revealed in March that she had fallen in love with a woman and entered a same-sex relationship.

She later told the PA news agency she had been “nervous” about the decision to come out publicly but had also wanted to “shout from the rooftops and celebrate” their relationship.

Sande added that the reaction to her coming out had been “so loving”.

The singer was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine. They wed in 2012 but separated one year later.

Her most recent album, Let’s Say For Instance, was released in May on independent record label Chrysalis, after she split from her major label home of 10 years, Virgin.

Sande rose to fame with the release of her number one debut album, Our Version Of Events, in February 2012, which contained the hit single Next To Me.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media