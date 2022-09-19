Search

19 Sept 2022

Peep Show’s Sophie Winkleman attends Queen’s funeral as member of royal family

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 1:05 PM

Sophie Winkleman, known for her role in the comedy series Peep Show, has attended the Queen’s funeral as a member of the royal family.

The actress, 42, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, and appeared alongside him at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Winkleman played Big Suze, the love interest of Robert Webb’s character Jeremy, in long-running Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, which also starred David Mitchell.

Airing between 2003 and 2015, it was written by Jesse Armstrong who has gone on to create the acclaimed HBO drama Succession starring Brian Cox.

Winkleman has also appeared in shows including police procedural Waking The Dead, American comedy Two And A Half Men and mystery series Death In Paradise.

She married Lord Frederick Windsor at Hampton Court Palace in September 2009 and became entitled to be styled as Lady Frederick Windsor but continues to use her own name in her acting career.

She is also the paternal half-sister of Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman.

On Friday evening, Winkleman watched the Queen’s children during their vigil at her coffin at the lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Other famous faces who attended the funeral included adventurer and Chief Scout Bear Grylls and Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh, who made up part of the Canadian delegation as a member of the Order of Canada.

