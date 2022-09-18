Search

18 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Archbishop’s prayers for those who work, weep and wait the night before funeral

Archbishop’s prayers for those who work, weep and wait the night before funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on the sense of loss the nation feels at it waits for the “final goodbye” to the Queen, in a special radio broadcast.

On BBC Radio 4 on Sunday evening, the Most Rev Justin Welby said prayers for those who “wake, or work, or watch or weep” as “we move into the final watches of the night”, and paid tribute to the Queen’s humanity.

The archbishop, who will deliver the sermon at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, spoke of those involved in the preparations, or who were caring for others, because “life goes on on”.

In his meditation for the Queen, broadcast shortly after the national minute’s silence at 8pm, the archbishop said: “Tonight we move into the final watches of the night, as we wait for tomorrow’s final goodbye.

“There will be many tonight who reflect ahead of tomorrow; there will be many already on duty, preparing.

“There will be many who work tonight, caring for others, because life goes on, and hospitals and care homes and many other parts of our life still need attending to.

“There will be many who watch loved ones in pain or illness, and many who weep for those they have lost, or are afraid of losing.

“For those who wake, or work, or watch or weep tonight, we know and ask that God watches with them.”

He said the Queen was not “simply a concept or an idea of the British state”, but a person who represented the dreams of all.

He added: “She reflected our humanity back to us: she belonged to a complex family whom she loved; she worked and strove to discharge her duties to the best of her abilities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media