18 Sept 2022

Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 5:46 PM

A famous Russian singer, popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on the country’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.

The statement by Alla Pugacheva on Instagram is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years.

Ms Pugacheva’s husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticised Russia sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding.

She called Mr Galkin a “true and incorruptible patriot” who wished for “the end of deaths of our guys for illusory goals”.

Russian law allows organisations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong sense of disapproval and implies additional government scrutiny.

Ms Pugacheva, 73, is noted for her emotional singing and colourful performances. She hit stardom in the 1970s and remains widely popular throughout the former Soviet Union.

Local News

