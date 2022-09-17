Search

17 Sept 2022

Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:57 PM

Live TV veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars.

Bill Kramer, chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said they had been chosen as part of “a focus on expertise in live television event production”.

The decision marks a change in strategy as in recent years the event has been co-produced by big-screen filmmakers.

For the 2022 edition, Will Packer, known for his comedies, was selected, while 2021 saw Steven Soderbergh, whose films include Erin Brockovich, Contagion and the Ocean’s trilogy, given the role.

Weiss will also serve as director for an eighth consecutive year, after winning two Primetime Emmys for previous editions.

Kirshner has more than 30 years of entertainment production experience, including the Tony Awards and 14 Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm. Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars needs.

“We look forward to working closely with them, our board of governors, and the board’s awards committee to deliver an exciting and energised show.

“Joining them is an incredible slate of creative partners – David Chamberlin, Lisa Love, Raul Avila, Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley – who will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet.”

Weiss and Kirshner said: “Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse’ but he really ‘had us at hello’.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday March 12 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC in the US.

