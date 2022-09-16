Search

17 Sept 2022

Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 1:05 AM

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants have received glamorous makeovers ahead of the new series starting this month.

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

This year, Strictly will mark the BBC’s centenary with a special themed week, alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.

The show’s return to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic will be a highlight.

Following the death of the Queen, the launch date was postponed a week until after the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The TV competition was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24.

The schedule shift was one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters such as ITV and Channel 4 also adapting their plans.

The celebrity line-up this year includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Here are the celebrity contestants in full Strictly attire.

