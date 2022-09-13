Luke Evans says the King ‘makes you feel that you deserve to be there’

Actor Luke Evans has praised the King for his ability to “find a common ground” when he talks to people.

The Welsh star, 43, narrated the 2019 ITV programme Charles: 50 Years A Prince and the singer and actor is also an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust charity, which was set up by Charles in 1976.

Since its inception, it has become the UK’s leading youth charity, offering training, personal development, business start-up support, mentoring and advice.

Following the Queen’s death last week, the King announced that William and Kate are the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with William following in his father’s footsteps as he previously held the title.

Kate becomes the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

Evans told ITV’s Good Morning Britain of the 2019 programme: “He’s an honorary Welshman to us too, and has been a wonderful representative of our country.

“And it was very nice to be asked to do it, and I guess it came off the back of being an ambassador for (The) Prince’s Trust and I’ve met the King several times over the last decade, and it’s always been a very enjoyable experience I to have to say.”

He added: “I think that’s one thing you notice when you’re in King Charles, his company, it doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re from, what age you are, he finds a common ground, and makes you feel that you deserve to be there.

“He’s very, very interesting to talk to. But the best part is that he’s very interested. He’s interested in everybody, and, including me, he’s made me feel a million dollars by listening to my conversation and finding something interesting for me to talk to him about.

“And through the charity I’ve seen the inspiration he has given to so many young people, over a million people, The Prince’s Trust has actually helped over the last nearly 50 years.”

Evans, who was born in Pontypool, Wales, and raised in the nearby Rhymney Valley, left home at 16 to pursue a career in singing and acting.

He has forged a successful stage, film and TV career, starring in 2017’s live-action adaptation of Beauty And The Beast, Netflix series The Alienist, ITV crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders and more.

In 2019 he released his debut album, titled At Last, a collection of covers.

He told Good Morning Britain about being bullied as a youngster and working with the charity, saying: “The Prince’s Trust gave me a vehicle to use my voice to reach a lot of young people.

“I always knew I had a very strong sense of self and I knew that it was temporary and I think that’s the only thing that got me through.

“I mean, unfortunately, I didn’t have The Prince’s Trust around when I was going through it. But you know, I had a very loving family, even though they were unaware of the bullying.

“I mean, it’s just something you do, it’s something you get through and I’m living proof that you can get through it and you can move on.”