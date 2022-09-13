Search

13 Sept 2022

Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:16 AM

Lizzo delivered an emotional speech on representation at the Emmys in which she said that all she had ever wanted as a child was to “see me in the media”.

The About Damn Time singer said she had wanted to see “someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me” as she accepted the award for best competition series at the annual awards.

She won the accolade for her Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The eight-part dance show competition sees 13 plus-sized women compete to become part of Lizzo’s backing dancer line-up.

Accepting the Emmy onstage she became visibly emotional, saying: “The trophy is nice but my emotion is for the people who are on the stage with me.

“The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I’d be like ‘you’re gonna see that person but bitch it’s gonna have to be you’.

Addressing the cast of her show, who were sitting in the audience, she continued: “One year ago these women were filming the television show that would change their lives forever.

“They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour.

“Make some noise for my big girls, I love you so much. Daddy I love you, oh my God.

“God bless you all this is for the big girls.”

