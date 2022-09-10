London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen

The Guildhall art gallery is set to open a book of condolence to allow the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The London venue will house the book in honour of the long-reigning monarch, who died at Balmoral castle on Thursday.

It comes after King Charles III was formally declared the nation’s new monarch on Saturday morning during a meeting of the Accession Council.

The book will be placed on the upper level of Guildhall art gallery on Sunday, open to the public to sign from 10.30am, with people encouraged to pay their respects.

It is not the first time the gallery has become an outlet for grief, having opened a book of condolence following the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.

Guildhall Art Gallery and London’s Roman Amphitheatre were both closed on Friday to honour the Queen’s passing.

Books of condolence for the Queen were also being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

Guildhall Art Gallery and London’s Roman Amphitheatre will be closed on Friday 9 September, following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We will reopen to visitors on Saturday 10 September. We will be in touch with you directly if you have pre-booked tickets. — Guildhall Art Gallery (@GuildhallArt) September 9, 2022

A book of condolence was opened at Cardiff City Hall on Friday, with people encouraged to leave floral tributes outside the building.

One of the messages left with the flowers read: “Thank you for a lifetime of dedication. You will always be in our hearts.”

Another said: “Lilies for our beautiful Queen Lilibet. We will mourn you forever.”

Inside City Hall, Cardiff’s Lord Mayor, councillor Graham Hinchey​, said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to the service of this country, and has been a reassuring and steadfast presence at times of war, social and political unrest, and throughout the recent pandemic.

“Before becoming Queen in 1952 she was awarded a freeman of the city of Cardiff in 1948.

“And this city has been honoured to welcome her on many occasions during her reign, most recently to the official opening of the Senedd in October last year.

“It is with great sadness that the capital city of Wales will now join the rest of the nation in mourning the ending of a remarkable life and reign.”

Books of condolence have also been opened at locations across Northern Ireland and Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, in her role as Lord Lieutenant, was the first signatory in a book of condolence at City Chambers in Glasgow.

President Joe Biden also signed a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington on Thursday after news of the death.