Search

10 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:17 PM

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure is set to embark on a walk raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her grandmother.

The charity said there would be 25 Memory Walks across the UK over the autumn, including Saturday’s event in the actress’s home city of Nottingham.

It will be the 12th year McClure has joined the walk in memory of her grandmother, Iris, who died in 2015 after living with dementia.

This year’s event will be held over 2km around the lake at Wollaton Hall.

Money raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital services, including its dementia connect support line, the charity said.

Speaking ahead of the event, McClure said: “Memory Walk holds a special place in my heart, and I always look forward to the uplifting atmosphere on the day – and seeing lots of adorable dogs.

“It’s so inspiring to walk alongside people from all ages and different backgrounds striving to stop dementia in its tracks.

“I’ve seen first-hand the challenges families go through when their loved one has dementia, but there is help out there.

“This is why events like Memory Walk are crucial to help charities like Alzheimer’s Society continue supporting as many people as possible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media