Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf

The brother of Chadwick Boseman has accepted a Disney Legend Award on his late brother’s behalf, saying that he was “an amazing person”.

Derrick Boseman took to the stage on the first day of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and spoke of how his brother “honoured” his family and friends.

The Black Panther star died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, though Marvel decided not to recast his role for the upcoming sequel.

Boseman was given the posthumous honour, alongside other famous faces including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Derrick Boseman is here to accept the Disney Legend award in honor of his brother, Chadwick Boseman. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/hNaLmKZRdG — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

Boseman’s brother was joined by the actor’s wife Simone, and their parents at the convention.

“When I heard that Disney wanted to honour Chad, the first word that came to mind for me was the word honour,” he said in a short speech.

“As I think about my brother and this honour that is being bestowed upon him, first of all I wish that he was here to receive it.

“Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family.

“But as I think about him, I think about how he honoured our parents. How he honoured his family.

“How he honoured even his friends, and he made sure that his friends also had good careers. How he honoured all the contracts that he signed.

“He honoured them with his blood, his sweat, his tears as he played these roles and was taking chemo at the same time.

“Some of these roles had him doing things that were physical. Chad was an amazing person.

“Thank you for honouring my brother.”

Boseman concluded by paying tribute to his parents, telling his mother: “To me, you and daddy are also legends. Because it takes a king and a queen to make a king.”

