Search

09 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Annual Bafta tea party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen

Annual Bafta tea party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:26 AM

Bafta has cancelled its annual tea party in Los Angeles, following the death of the Queen.

The organisation, which has been closely linked to the monarch and the royal family for over 50 years, said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The event, which celebrates the stars of the screen, had been due to return following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

But in a statement on Thursday, the organisation, of which the Duke of Cambridge is the current president, said it would no longer take place.

“In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual Bafta Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend,” according to a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with Bafta spanned 50 years.

“Our thoughts are with Bafta’s President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”

In  1976 Bafta’s new headquarters in Piccadilly, London, was officially opened by the Queen and attended by past presidents of the organisation, HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, as well as HRH Princess Anne, who was president at the time.

Later in 1996, when the Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary, the Queen and Philip attended a special event to mark the milestone.

Presentations were made of a Lifetime Achievement Award to cinematographer Freddie Young and the BAFTA Fellowship to Dame Maggie Smith.

The monarch received her own Bafta award on April 4 2013, the occasion of a reception for the British film industry hosted by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.

An honorary British Academy Special Award was presented by Sir Kenneth Branagh in recognition of her outstanding patronage of the film and television industries.

Earlier, in a separate, lengthy online statement Bafta said the Queen occupies “a unique place in the academy’s history and will be missed enormously”.

“Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

“Over the years, The Queen has visited countless film and television organisations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do.

“The Queen occupies a unique place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.”

The Tea Party, which comes the weekend before the annual Emmy awards, was due to take place on Saturday at the The Maybourne Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media