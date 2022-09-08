Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are reunited as a married couple in a first-look image for their new film The Great Escaper.

The Oscar-winning British actors last acted together 47 years ago. They will star alongside each other again in the upcoming movie which tells a story, inspired by true events, of a Second World War veteran who escaped his care home in Hove, East Sussex, to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Sir Michael, 89, will play Bernard Jordan, who made headlines around the world in 2014, while Jackson, 86, will star as his wife Irene.

Mr Jordan’s adventure, spanning 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Irene.

The film will celebrate their love and considers the lessons we might all learn from their generation.

Entertainment company Pathe announced principal photography for the film has begun.

Oliver Parker, who has worked on films such as 1999’s An Ideal Husband and 2007’s St Trinian’s, is on directing duties for the project with the script written by William Ivory.

Parker said: “No-one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving; to have Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honour this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake!”

The film will be produced by Bafta-nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae and is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe and BBC Film.

Sir Michael is a two-time Oscar winner, having picked up best supporting actor gongs for Hannah And Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.

While Jackson also boasts two Academy Awards, winning best actress for Women In Love and A Touch Of Class.

The veteran actors last acted alongside one another during Joseph Losey’s The Romantic Englishwoman released in 1975.