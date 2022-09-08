Collaboration that chose Sam Ryder will pick UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry

The United Kingdom’s entry for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen in collaboration with the global music management company which helped select Sam Ryder for this year’s competition, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcaster will again work with TaP Music – which counts Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and London Grammar among its clients – to select a song and act to represent the UK when it hosts the event next year.

Ryder came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with his uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

The British singer-songwriter has continued to enjoy success since, with the track charting around the world, and he has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in Ukraine, despite its win, because of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the UK will host the contest on Ukraine’s behalf next year, and seven cities have been shortlisted to stage the event.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will battle it out in the next stage of the bidding process to host the 67th song contest.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: “TaP are very excited to be back working with the BBC to select the UK entry for Eurovision 2023.

“Last year we wanted to change the narrative around the UK and Eurovision to something much more positive.

“We focused on what Eurovision is all about. We found a brilliant artist, an unforgettable song and an incredible person in Sam Ryder. We’re so proud of his fantastic success – coming second in the competition and then achieving a number one single.

“2022 will be a hard act to follow but we’re more than ready for the challenge. Eurovision being held in the UK for 2023 is such an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of British musical talent. Our search starts here!”

The host city of Eurovision 2023 is expected to be announced by the BBC and EBU this autumn.

Rachel Ashdown, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “We are thrilled that Ben Mawson and Ed Millett plus the team at TaP will once again bring their unrivalled expertise to work with the BBC and BBC Studios to find an act and song to represent the UK at Eurovision.

“I hope we can find another artist who will not only be a brilliant ambassador for Eurovision but, like Sam, will sing their head off with a stand-out song.”

Suzy Lamb, managing director for BBC Studios entertainment and music, said: “BBC Studios are looking forward to working closely with the team at TaP again to continue to build on the success of this year’s collaboration.

“After Sam Ryder’s incredible result in Turin, we have a hard act to follow, but are looking forward to the challenge of finding a stand-out act and song for Eurovision 2023 that will be cheered on by a home crowd!”