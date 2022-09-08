Search

08 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival

Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:44 AM

The Duchess of York rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival.

Sarah was pictured alongside stars including Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at the festival, ahead of the premiere of The Son on Wednesday.

Dern and Jackman star in the film with Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which is directed by Florian Zeller.

The Son is based on Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father 2020 film, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for best actor for his performance.

Sarah appeared in good spirits and donned a floor length, dark green dress, which was tied at the side with a jewelled clasp.

She married Prince Andrew, the Duke of York in 1986, though they separated in 1992.

Dern joined the raft of celebrities to turn heads with her eye-catching outfits: a sparkling navy ballgown with ornamented gems on top of a layer of pearl-beaded netting.

She paired the gown with a sequins blazer that featured pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs on the back.

Earlier in the day she was pictured in a vibrant knitted dress, featuring a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange.

Her co star Kirby also sparkled on the carpet, in a floor-length dress, covered in mirrored fragments, complete with furry lining.

Jackman opted for a simple black tuxedo for the event.

Elsewhere, other famous faces arrived for the annual amfAR, the foundation for aids research, dinner, including British singer Ellie Goulding, and actresses Heather Graham and Zooey Deschanel.

Goulding opted for a dark, shiny dress with black floral patterning and a leg slit, while Deschanel wore a pale blue one-shoulder gown decorated with floral applique.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media