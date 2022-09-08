Search

08 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch

Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 4:18 AM

Louis Tomlinson says he will be “expecting a few texts” from his former One Direction bandmates when his new album comes out later this year.

The singer, 30, said that following the group’s split in 2016, its members have each “embraced what we love musically” and he was “proud” of his own solo career.

Tomlinson’s second album Faith In The Future, will be released in November and follows his recently released single Bigger Than Me.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show about his recent world tour dates and upcoming album, he said: “I feel like I’ve been working towards that moment for a long time and this feeling that I’m feeling now it’s definitely the best professional year I’ve had in a long time or across my whole career.

“Because I came out of a band the size of One Direction, my first album – I’m immensely proud of it but there’s a lot of room for overthinking when you come out of a situation like I did.

“So actually I had more clarity on this album, I felt more comfortable saying this is who I am as an artist.”

On the different paths that One Direction had taken since their separation, he continued: “I think all of us have embraced what we love musically and I think that was what was interesting about One Direction – we did all have different tastes musically.

“But this is the kind of stuff I grew up with, so to be doing now what I love definitely makes me proud.”

Asked if the band showed each other support on their new releases, he added: “In terms of every single, probably not, but once the album comes out I’ll be expecting a few texts definitely.”

Tomlinson also recalled his first ever musical festival as Leeds when he was 16, saying that he had still been wearing his wristband during his first X Factor audition.

His new album, Faith In The Future, comes out on November 11 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media