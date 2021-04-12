Previously unpublished photos part of 2020 Magh Ene Historical Calendar which was launched in Bundoran this week

Contact
The 2020 Magh Ene Historical Calendar was officially launched on Wednesday as part of the group's contribution to National Heritage Week at Bundoran Community Library.
The calendar, which took a break from publication last year, has been on sale locally for some weeks now having being carefully curated by a committee from the Magh Ene Historical Society earlier in the year. It contains a number of previously unseen photographs which were donated by various contributors over the past 12 months.
The calendar launch was performed by local historian Joe O'Loughlin from Belleek who is no stranger to the seaside town.
He commented during his speech: "In literary circles it is said that a picture paints a thousand words - taking that as a yard stick, this calendar is equal, if not better, than a book of 13,000 words. Each photo for me recalls many happy memories of Bundoran from my childhood."
Memories
He went on to recall some of his own memories of Bundoran.” The launch formed part of an evening at the library called "Crafters of the Past" where local crafters brought crafts of the past back to life including basket making, pottery and weaving.
The calendar is available to purchase at €10 from Bundoran Community Centre and various outlets in town with all proceeds to Magh Ene Historical Society. The society is hosting a free Showband Exhibition at the community centre for the month of August courtesy of Derry/Strabane Council.
