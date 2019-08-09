Contact

Seven-a-side GAA Army success for Finner Camp in Galway

Finner Camp were the winners of the recent Army seven-a-side tournament which was held in Galway. A total of 10 teams were involved in the tournament.

The no 4 Jersey worn by Gary Kelly (RIP) last year was retired in his memory.

The team was captained by Ryan Diver and Calvin Bradley and Denim Rowan were the two Red Hughs lads that lifted the Cup. Dean McBrearty and Marty McCrossan were the managers.

Finner Camp 7-a-side team: Back, l to r: Marty McCrossan, Johnny Gethins, Niall Murray, Cian Dolan, Jamie McAleer, Ciaran Mathewson, John Harkin, Dean McBrearty. Front, l to r: Anthony Fisher, Odhrán Doherty, Ryan Diver, Denim Rowan, Calvin Bradley

