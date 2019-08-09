Top wedding award for Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny

Celebrations are underway at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny which has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Bridal Venue’ in the 2019 North West Brides’ Awards for the second consecutive year.

2019 marks over 15 years of weddings at the Radisson Blu Letterkenny, and a substantial refurbishment has been carried out throughout the hotel in the past year.

The Prefunction Area at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny

The hotel’s ballroom has received a complete décor update, as well as the new look reception area – both providing the perfect backdrop for beautiful wedding photos and enhancing the already welcoming ambiance for guests.

In celebration of the award the hotel has a fantastic offer for couples on the lookout for a Dream Wedding Venue: Book your 2020/2021 wedding by August 31, 2019 and avail of the hotel’s wedding packages at a discounted rate - Save up to €1,000* on your wedding day!

- €43 Lace Package, reduced to €40pp (save €3 per guest)

- €54 Satin Package, reduced to €50pp (save €4 per guest)

- €65 Silk Package, reduced to €60pp (save €5 per guest)

The hotel specialises in offering variety of wedding packages that can be completely tailored to suit each wedding couples’ bespoke tastes. For further information or to begin your #SomethingBlu journey today, contact our experienced Wedding Coordinator, Jonathon, on 074 91 94444 or email Jonathon.officer@radissonblu.com

For information on the hotel's next Wedding Open Days taking place from July 19-21, visit the hotel Facebook page here - www.facebook.com/RadissonBluHotelLetterkenny/

* T&Cs apply. Valid for wedding bookings up to April 2021. New bookings only. Max of 200 guests can avail of the discounted price (room capacity 320).