Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 8, 2019

The late Alice O'Byrne

The death has occurred of Alice O'Byrne (née Phelan), Lismolin, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at Bailey House Nursing Home, Killenaule, August 7th 2019. Alice, pre-deceased by her loving husband Hugh. Deeply regretted by her daughter Teresa, son-in-law Gus, grand-daughter; Olga, brother; James, sisters; Nellie and May; brother-in-law; Fr. John O'Byrne C.M.F., sisters-in-law; Sister Patricia O'Byrne (Presentation Sisters), Rose and Bridie, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence in Lismolin, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (E41 A006) on Thursday August 8th from 3pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for 8pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday August 9th at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Josephine Saunders

The death has occurred of Josephine Saunders, St Enda's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Friday 9th August from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary Donnelly

The death has occurred of Mary Donnelly (née Fogarty), Nodstown and formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 6th 2019, peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family Fr. Jimmy (P.P. Doon), T.J., Martina Kelly, Ann Casey, Tricia and Declan, sons-in-law Liam and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Joanne, grandchildren Fiona, Ian, Gary, James, Alan, Evan, Emma, Jack and Ciara, great-granddaughter Demi, brother Tom, sister Margaret Tuohy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Eileen Mulligan

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulligan (née Garry), Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh. Formerly of 15 The Grove, Abbeyside, Dungarvan. At University Hospital Limerick Surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Vincent, dearly loved mother to Joe, Geraldine (Bolger), John and Aileen (Phelan). Sadly missed by her much adored grandchildren Vincent, Sarah, Tim, David, Ian, Cormac, Amy and Orla, great-grandchildren Nessa & Vincent, daughters-in-law Edel & Bridget, sons-in-law Michael & Eamonn, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Bridget, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing a Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Puckane Church at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney Cemetery. "Family flowers only please".