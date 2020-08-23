Contact

1562146093088
1452794778036
1452599028110

Search our Archive

Monasterevin man to run 68km today in memory of his late mother

Money being raised for Our Lady's Hospice

Kildare man to run 68km in memory of his late mother

The late Patty O'Keeffe

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

A Kildare man is today running 68km in memory of his late mother, with money raised going to Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross.

Lar O'Keeffe is taking on the challenge to honour his mother Patty, who sadly passed away in February. 

The run will start in Monasterevin, where Lar now lives, and end at Our Lady's Hospice, where the family has some wonderful memories of their mother's final days, thanks to the staff at St Gabriel's Ward. 

Lar's friend Sean Mahony will accompany him for the full run, while Lar's eldest son Jason and Sean's eldest daughter Faye, both aged 12, will take on the first 5k with their dads.

Despite the extended lockdown, the charity fundraiser has permission to proceed. It will take back roads through Kildare, and receive a garda escort once it reaches Dublin. The route will pass Patty and her husband Paddy's home in Crumlin on its way to the runners' final destination.

Paddy was well known in her community, as well as being the life and soul of the family, according to Lar's wife Sharon. She was a mum of five - Karen, Michelle, Lar, Patrick and Jonathan - and is survived by her husband.

She worked as a cleaner, with her last job being in her local pub Frehills, where herself and her husband had a corner named after them.

"She loved to knit and knit many cardigans for her grandchildren, and her last project saw her knit tea cosies. She was one of the longest serving novena in the community and was well known around Crumlin village," said Sharon.

Online fundraising has so far raised over €7,000 for the hospice. Donations can be made until the end of August. Click HERE for the link to the fundraiser.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here


If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below
Leinster Express,
107 Lower Main Street,
Laois
Emailcorklivenews@gmail.com
Telephone: 057 8621666

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie