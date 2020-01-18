New IFA President hopes to connect with Donegal farmers at grassroots level

“This Presidency is going to be about the grassroots membership of the IFA” - that’s the message from the IFA President elect Tim Cullinan to Donegal farmers.

“I have huge faith in the people on the ground and our branches,” he told Donegal Live.

And he also revealed his intention to hold two regional meetings in each region every year.

“We want to reach out and listen to the grassroots membership,” he said, adding: “I want to hear from the branch members, and any concerns they have.”

Even though farmers are getting information through an increased variety of sources, the Tipperary-based pig farmer is a firm believer in the strength of the IFA branch network.

“I am a huge advocate of people getting out to branch meetings, and to the county executive. Put your concerns out there,” he said. “ I want the county chairs to take on your concerns and bring them up to Dublin. That is what IFA is about. It’s about listening to the people from the ground up.”

He also confirmed that he will be coming to Donegal whenever the opportunity arises.

Following the IFA’s annual general meeting on January 27, Mr. Cullinan will officially take over from Joe Healy as President of the association.