Donegal gardaí seize amphetamine and cannabis worth almost €30,000

The Letterkenny District Drugs unit obtained a search warrant and searched a house in the Letterkenny area on Friday, July 12.
Gardaí seized €19,800 worth of amphetamine and €8,400 worth of cannabis from the property.
One person has been arrested and charged to court in relation to the seizure.
