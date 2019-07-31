Contact

Donegal gardaí seize amphetamine and cannabis worth almost €30,000

Property in Letterkenny searched

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The Letterkenny District Drugs unit obtained a search warrant and searched a house in the Letterkenny area on Friday, July 12.

Gardaí seized €19,800 worth of amphetamine and €8,400 worth of cannabis from the property.

One person has been arrested and charged to court in relation to the seizure.

