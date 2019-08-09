Contact

Investigations continue following drug discovery in Donegal

House searched in Manorcunningham

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí in Letterkenny carried out a search at a house in the Manorcunningham area during the early hours of Friday, August 9.  A small quantity of drugs was found.

No arrests were made and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.

