Letterkenny University Hospital issues warning in relation to scam callers

Letterkenny University Hospital has been made aware that a number of people have received bogus phone calls requesting advance payment for tests at the hospital.

People are being warned that this is a scam.

A statement issued states that that these phone calls are not originating from the hospital.

"The hospital never asks for credit card details over the phone or payment in advance. If staff from the hospital contact a patient about an appointment, they always identify who they are, what Department they are calling from and carry out a three-point verification check to make sure that they are speaking to the correct patient," the statement reads. 

