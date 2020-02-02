Decision due on construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow

Contact
File photo
A planning decision is due this month on the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow.
Hatton Homes Developments Ltd has made the application for a change of use from the existing ground floor retail unit and existing car parking area to four apartments.
There will be three one-bed and one two-bed with street access, use of all existing services, alterations to external façade and all associated site works.
A decision was due by the local authority on December 1 but "Further Information" was requested on November 26 and received on January 16.
A decision is now due by the local authority on February 12.
