Decision due on construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow

A planning decision is due this month on the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow.

Hatton Homes Developments Ltd has made the application for a change of use from the existing ground floor retail unit and existing car parking area to four apartments.

There will be three one-bed and one two-bed with street access, use of all existing services, alterations to external façade and all associated site works.

A decision was due by the local authority on December 1 but "Further Information" was requested on November 26 and received on January 16.

A decision is now due by the local authority on February 12.