Contact

1562146093088
1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Search our Archive

Kilkenny parents - Apps you should be aware your children are using

They can be used by some people to bully, harass or exploit

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

How appropriate are these apps

Reporter:

News Reporter

So they’ve asked for a phone for Christmas. You think, "it’s fine, they’re going to use it to text me and maybe their school friends. They might use Instagram, or this Tik Tok thing that you've sort of heard about.

Below are just a handful of social media apps that have become increasingly popular with children and young people. While some of these are completely innocent they can be used by some people to bully, harass or exploit.

Knowledge is power – speak to your children about their mobile usage. Set your expectations for what it will be used for and talk to them about online safety.

You can find out more at socsi.in/internetmatters_4dkPb or https://www.webwise.ie/category/parents/advice/

If your child is contacted by someone who pressures them into doing things they don’t want to, or bullies and harasses them, encourage them to tell you. Having open conversations about safety is paramount to making sure they stay safe, and are savvy about how they use these apps.

Remember, if you have concerns a child is being harassed or exploited contact us at your local Garda Station and if a child is at immediate risk or in danger it’s always 999.

Knowledge is power – help them to protect themselves.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261


If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below
Leinster Express,
107 Lower Main Street,
Laois
Emailcorklivenews@gmail.com
Telephone: 057 8621666

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie