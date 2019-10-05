Council monitoring progress on sale of Newbridge's O’Modhráin Hall

Contact
O’Modhráin Hall PICTURE: Tony Keane
Kildare County Council is keeping in touch with the O’Modhráin Hall trustees’ solicitor in relation to the the sale of the derelict building.
Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy had asked the council at the last Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting to outline the options for moving forward with the Compulsory Purchase Order of the hall that it had originally initiated, in light of the incomplete status of the sale.
The council said it has received correspondence from the Charities Regulator which states that the Charities Regulatory Authority authorised the sale in January 2018.
“This was subject to the proceeds of sale being transferred to the authority’s account, pending determination on registration of the trust and the ultimate application of the proceeds,” it said.
“The Environment Department is also in correspondence with the vendor’s solicitor.”
The council said it is mindful of the requirements of the derelict status of the building and continues to monitor developments in this regard.
It said the members will be kept informed of progress.
