Contact

1562146093088
1564572651903
1564572664726
1565188539199

Search our Archive

Donegal U-14 camogie team get their season off to a winning start

Great day out for Donegal at Armagh tournament

Donegal camogie

The Donegal U-14 camogie squad pictured at the Marian McStay Tournament in Armagh

Reporter:

Reporter

Comments 0

Donegal U-14s got their camogie season off to a winning start at the weekend when they enjoyed success at the annual Marian McStay Tournament in Armagh.

Hosted by the Granemore GAA club this competition involves teams from across Ulster and Donegal played in Division four along with Tyrone (B) and Cavan (B).

For many of the girls it was their first time out in a Donegal jersey and some nerves were evident in the first game when they played Tyrone.

The sides were level at the break but Donegal kicked on in the second half to win with a goal to spare, 1-3 to 0-3.

Against Cavan in their second game, Donegal were comfortable winners which put them through to the Division 4 final where Tyrone B again provided the opposition.

Donegal got off to the perfect start and hit 1-3 without reply in the opening ten minutes. That gave them the platform to go on and record a well deserved win.

Captains on the day were Amy Porter and Allanah Curran (Burt) and vice captain was Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels). Payer of the tournament (Div 4) went to Sarah Lambe (St Eunans)

Team manager is Aideen Quinn and she was assisted on Saturday by Manus O’Donnell.

They will return to action on Saturday, August 17 at a development blitz in Monaghan.

More News

Cork Live

In-depth, insightful, in your area

Buy Subscribe Discover more

Buy an online edition of Cork Live today to read our newspaper page by page.

Buy Now

Sign up for our daily newsletter today to keep up with the latest local news and events.

Subscribe Now


If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below
Leinster Express,
107 Lower Main Street,
Laois
Emailcorklivenews@gmail.com
Telephone: 057 8621666

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie