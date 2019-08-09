DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 4, 6, 10 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,000 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; James Courtney, Longford, Tony Ward, Keadue Road, Burtonport, Corey Melly, Milltown, Erin O Donnell, Drimlaghdruid, Ann T Kessack,Keadue.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club wishes to extend their deepest sympathies to former player Eamon McConigley on the passing of his wife Emma. May she Rest in Peace.

Greenford was the place to be at the weekend with the eight annual ABC competition taking place for a four day stretch. The club was well represented from U8s right up to U16s competing throughout the course of the weekend.

Congratulations to our U-11boys who reached the Cup quarter finals and the U-13 boys who won the Plate on Sunday, and the U-15 boys who reached the Shield final on Saturday. The girls had a very successful weekend also taking home both the U-12s and U-16s Cups and our U-14 girls made it to the cup final narrowly losing out to Roger Casements.

Well done to our U-8s and U-1’s who played brilliantly on Friday. Many thanks to all the organisers, volunteers, coaches and parents who helped out over the weekend, such an event would not be possible you all.

The seniors had a good win in Division One of the league over Fulham Irish.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The winning counties drawn last week in the lotto were; AH, LD, LS, TY. Five people matched two counties and one €20 each. They were Eileen Harkin, Convoy, Frankie Lynch, Convoy, Ellen Mulhern, Convoy, John C Moore, Convoy, Sarah Logan, Raphoe. This weeks jackpot is €4,900.

The senior and reserve men lost at the weekend and the senior ladies defeated St Nauls and are now through to the League final. We wish them all the best

The St Mary's annual 5k takes place this Tuesday 6th at 7.30 starting on the Main Street. Registration takes place from 6 PM in the clubhouse

IORRAS

The John Joe Cleary Memorial competition starts in Straid at 7pm on Thursday August 8th. Finally, on Saturday August 10th our annual Big Breakfast is in St Mary's Hall from 9am to 1pm. Adult breakfast €8 and children's €4. Any donations of home baking and items for breakfast most welcome.

Last week's lotto results, August 1st. The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 14 and 17. The jackpot was not won. The jackpot wis €2,440 this week. The €15 winners; Angela Diver, Roxtown. Suzie Gill, Gortaran, Michelle Toland, Altahalla, Brody McDonald, Tiernasligo,Carmel and Sinead C/o Catriona's, Clonmany.

The Club Iorras 50/50 winners for August were; €1,000- Paddy Kerr, Crossconnell, €500- Colm Toland, Fahan, €100 - Danny Devlin, Straid, Bridget and Mary Kelly, Letter, Donal Kelly, Tullagh, Doogan Family, Ballyliffin, Michael Junior McLaughlin, Fahan.

Thanks to all the boys and girls from the club who took part in the Clonmany festival parade on Sunday.

Thanks to Tracey Doherty for organising parents / coaches for helping out too and our jubilee committee. Finally, thanks to Joe Joyce and Centra Clonmany for the minerals which went down a treat on such a hot afternoon.

RED HUGHS

The club are hosting a centenary banquet in Jackson’s Hotel, BallyBofey on Friday 16th of August to celebrate the club’s 100th year. Champagne reception at 7:30pm with dinner at 8pm sharp.

The master of ceremonies on the night is Charlie Collins and music on the night will be by the David Craig Band. Tickets are €35 and are available from Bradley’s shop, committee members or Kathy Kelly on 087- 7647168. It’s vital that we get a big turnout from our members, past players and members of the community to make our centenary a special occasion so hopefully in another 100 years we will have a night to remember.

The seniors earned a hard fought draw away to Naomh Brid at the weekend in the league.

The reserves had a good win against Naomh Brid. The uU-16 girls travelled to Clonmany to take on Urris last Tuesday evening and came away with a one-point win.

The U-12 girls bounced back from a heavy defeat at home to Bundoran on Monday evening to win their last match of the season against Naomh Colmcille on Wednesday evening.

Due to unforeseen circumstances at another club, the schedule has changed for our senior 7-a-side tournament for the Centenary Cup. Group One games were played last Thursday evening with Sean MacCumhaills and Urney qualifying for the semi-finals. Group Two games will be played this Tuesday 6th of August, starting at 7.30. The teams are Glenfin, Convoy and Robert Emmets. Finals night is planned for Thursday 8th August which will involve the 2 semi-finals and the final.

Red Hughs GAA would like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and the members of CLG Glenfin, on the tragic passing of Tony Carlin. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Cul Camp: There is only a week left to register for the club Cul Camp which will run from August 12 to August 16. Attendance is open to primary school children aged six years to 13 years only.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

Our first ever summer BBQ was a huge success on Sunday night. Despite challenging weather conditions a great crowd landed to Maggies Tavern, Carrickmore and enjoyed a delicious spread of food.

We would like to thank everyone who came and supported us on the night and anyone who helped organise the event. A special word of thanks to Alice Lynch for all her hard work in organising the event.

The senior men played Robert Emmets last weekend and lost the game by two points.

KILLYBEGS

Hard luck to Hugh, Eoghan Ban and the Donegal senior squad and management on their defeat at the hands of Mayo on Saturday.

Well done to our senior ladies on their win over Fanad Gaels in the Division Two 2 league semi-final. They now face Convoy in the final.

A massive thank you to Jackie O'Neill and family and the Harbour Lights who have sponsored our senior ladies with a new set of jerseys.

The club would like to thank Trevor and Helen McNern McNern Roofing and K Style Lee and Sinead Kelly for sponsoring a lovely new set of jerseys for our U-10 boys and girls.

ST MICHAELS

The seniors had a very successful weekend with two good victories over Bundoran and Sean MacCumhaills to ease their relegation worries.

The reserves played out a very exciting draw with Macumhails at the Bridge on Sunday.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 5,8,10,12,14,18. The Match 5 winners were Mick McGinley, Dunfanaghy, Paddy Sweeney, Sean O’Gallachoir, Termon, Sally Langan, Derryreel who won €25 each.

This week’s jackpot is €9,700. Please note that the Lotto Jackpot is now being increased by €100 per week instead of the previous €50.

Hard Luck to Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal team who were defeated by Mayo in the Super 8s last Saturday.

The annual Creeslough Sports Day is being held this Sunday the 11th of August, on the pitch behind Creeslough Chapel with action getting underway at 2pm,.

Congratulations to all the U-10 lads that travelled to Fingallians in Dublin at the weekend. Our minor league begins this week with our first match away on Friday to Naomh Colmcille.

ST NAULS

The U-14s had a fantastic win over Fanad Gaels on Monday evening.The minors had a great win at home to Milford last Wednesday.

The Naomh Naille Cúl Camp will take place from Monday 12th to Friday 16th August.

It was an unfortunate day for our reserves on Sunday against Four Masters but our seniors had a fantastic win over the Masters.

The U-16 girls had a good win on Tuesday against Termon. Unfortunately our ladies were beaten by Convoy.

Congratulations to former ladies player Sarah Shovlin on her tremendous victory in Croke Park with Australia at the World Games.

MACCUMHAILLS

Hard luck to Oisin Gallen and Donegal on Saturday’s defeat byMayo in Castlebar.

The seniors lost away to St Michaels on Sunday and the reserves drew with St Michaels. .

Best of luck to the senior hurlers players and management in their Senior Hurling Championship semi-final on Friday night against St Eunans, in MacCumhaill Park.

Seán Mac Cumhaills Fun Day:The club is holding a Fun Day on Saturday the 31st of August from 12 noon to 4 pm. This is a free event which promises to be fun with lots to do and also with prizes to be won. There are underage races, novelty races, penalty shootout, face painting, arts and crafts, small children’s play area characters and other exciting things to do. Tea/coffee and light refreshments served and great prizes to be won. Come down and enjoy the day./

Our Annual 5K takes place on Friday the 30th of August at 7.30pm. Registration takes place from 6.30pm at the clubhouse and all funds raised go towards preparing our underage teams. The 5K is open to one and all and participants from all other clubs are more than welcome also. There will be underage races on before the 5k. The race will commence from St. Columba’s and finish back at the clubhouse. Refreshments are available afterwards in the clubhouse.

The clubhouse bar will then be open every Friday and Saturday evening from 8pm and from 1pm till close on Sundays for the duration of the All-Ireland series.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 4, 11, 15 and 29. There were four match 3 winners. They were Brendan Dunnion, Breid McMenamin, Dermot O’Neill and F Gallagher. They won €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €3,200.

AODH RUADH

The club have just launched our online lotto to make it easier for Aodh Ruadh faithful near and far to support their club.

The senior footballers promotion hopes suffered a big setback when they lost away to Buncrana. The reserves enjoyed better luck in Inishowen. They won their game against Buncrana.

Aodh Ruadh minors suffered a 3-16 to 1-7 defeat at the hands of Naomh Conaill in their opening match in the championship group stages. Mark McGlynn was excellent for the Ernesiders throughout while Senan Rooney worked hard. It was good to see the younger members of the panel, like Kyle Murray, Ryan Keenaghan and Aaron Neilan responding really well to the challenge.

The under 14s also lost in the championship away against Glenswilly. Among the best for Aodh Ruadh on a testing night was Tommy Winters who made a number of good runs from full back, with Eoghan Kelly doing a great job at number six. Robbie Murphy proved a big danger up front for the Ernesiders. Eoin Doogan came on as a sub and was very brave in getting in to net a great goal from a rebound.

The under 10s travelled to Ardara last Friday where our senior team played in a good competitive encounter which saw the spoils shared. The junior team showed some great football ability at times with a display of good team work against a strong Ardara team.

Our senior ladies made the long trip to Annagry on Friday evening. There was a great turn out by the players, but after an exciting game the Ernesiders fell short as the hosts prevailed.

The under 16s girls continued their winning run in the league with a good victory on the road against Gaoth Dobhair.

Tia McFarland top scored with 2-6 in a player of the match performance, being run close by Ciara Gillespie who bagged 2-4. Chantelle Timoney is quickly becoming a key member of the team and struck for 1-1, crowning a display where she showed great hunger for the ball. Meanwhile, also on the mark were while Aoibhínn McGarrigle who chalked up three points, Orla Keon with two points, and Niamh Hughes, Emer O'Brien and Sarah Jane Keon who registered a point apiece. Shauna O'Mahoney was very unlucky not to hit the net with a couple of chances. It was another fine performance from defensive rocks Eilish Gallagher and Caitlin McGarrigle. In the second half Caoimhe Hughes O’Brien and Demi McFarland played superb stuff. Many thanks to Gaoth Dobhair for the sporting manner they played the match and for the fine refreshments afterward.

Congratulations Dairín Sweeny and Fódhla Sheerin who have been selected for the Donegal under 13 Development squad. They will take part in an Ulster LGFA Blitz on 7th September.

The Ladies Duck race will now take place this Saturday at 11pm. All cards should be returned to Patricia Hill, Sabrina Brosnan or the relevant team manager as soon as possible.

The senior hurlers take on MacCumhaill's in the Junior Championship semi-final this Saturday at 7pm.

The under 16s had a busy week first up on Thursday they made the long trip to Carndonagh and were comprehensive winners against the home side. Then on Saturday, they travelled to Owenbeg to take part in a tournament organised by Ulster GAA . The lads won their games against Erne Gaels, Carrickmore and Dungannon to set up a final meeting with Derry's Ballinascreen. The lads hurled out of their skins to win by two points, a great achievement for this talented squad.

Well done to Aaron Cullen, Aaron Neilan and Danny Breen who played on the Ulster under 15 squad which defeated the Dublin under 15s in Abbotstown last Tuesday.

The under 12s took on table toppers MacCumhaill's, in Fr Tierney Park last Thursday. It was a ding dong battle between two evenly matched teams. At the full time whistle it was the Ballybofey lads who came out on top by the bare minimum, 2-9 to 3-5.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €7,500. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Declan O'Mahoney, c/o Pat's Bar; Bridget Quinn, The Knather; TJ O'Mahoney, c/o Pat's Bar; Deirdre McGowan, Portnason; and Anne Buggy, The Abbey. This week’s jackpot is €7,600.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were;1, 7, 9, 14,18.The €50 winners were Clement Travers, Ann Beattie, Co Armagh, Amy Dunmore, Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €3400.

A huge thank you to all those who helped out with the flag day last Sunday to raise much needed funds for our Bord na nOg.Thanks to Siobhan Govorov and Catherine Barrett for coordinating the collection.

It was a very disappointing weekend for our adult teams losing away to St Michaels and home to Glenswilly.

Hard luck to Jamie and Paul and Donegal on their defeat to Mayo.

Thanks to Des Cosgrove, Supervalu and all those who helped out with the bag pack on Saturday last.The

Congratulations to Katie Carty who has been selected for the Donegal under 13 Development squad.

The club are holding a Golf Classic at the local golf club on Friday Sept 13th. Anyone wishing to enter a team or individually is welcome to do so by contacting Philip McGlynn Great Northern Hotel 071-9841204 /087 2561320 or David Robinson Golf Club Club Pro 0719841302.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The adult football teams both recorded good wins at the weekend. The seniors defeated Carndonagh and the reserves defeated Naomh Mhuire, Convoy.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA will host a night with the hilarious Rory O’Connor (aka Rory’s Stories) in the Arena 7, this Saturday 10th August. The doors open at 7.15pm with a few special guests to get the night going while Rory will take to the stage at 8.15pm sharp.

This promises to be a great night and, as seating is limited, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Tickets cost available from James on 086 0574944 or Conor on 086 8946979

Well done to the Letterkenny Gaels girls Natasha, Louise and Emma and the Donegal team who competed at the Marian McGrane Camogie tournament in Armagh at the weekend. Donegal won Section D with the three Gaels girls all played their part

The U-12 hurlers were victorious over Four Masters last week in the league while the U-16 team were defeated by neighbours St. Eunans.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 4, 6, 13, 15.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Angela Blaney.

The senior men drew with Malin, in the league in Malin. The reserves won in Malin. The senior ladies lost away to Killybegs.

The minors got their championship campaign off to a winning start after a hard fought victory over Naomh Ultan,in Dunkineely. The team and scorers were; Eoin McGonigle (0-1), Mark Gallagher, Johnny Gallagher, Michael Sweeney, Pauric Clinton, Eoghan McGrenaghan, Aaron McConigley, Shaun Kerr (0-1), Ryan McGinley, Darragh Sweeney (1-0), Liam McGrenaghan (0-8), Joshua McAteer, Liam Sweeney, John Friel, Ronan Sweeney (0-1).

Well done to Méabh McAteer and Aoife Carr who have been selected for the Donegal panel for the Ulster LGFA blitz on September 7th.

There were four members of our senior ladies team who took part in the 2019 Fanad Festival Queen competition. Huge congratulations to Lauren Carr who was crowned winner on Friday night.

St Eunans

Senior Football: The Seniors enjoyed their third victory in the space of nine days thanks to a 1-16 to 0-15 win over Naomh Conaill at O'Donnell Park on Sunday. A superb team effort gaining Richard Thornton's men a well-deserved, albeit hard-fought victory. The Reserve match did not go ahead on the day.

Girls Football: Our U9 and U10 girls footballers capped off a football-filled week after their cúl camp with a trip to Buncrana for 2 matches against the hosts.

The girls showed an amazing appetite for the game after an action-packed week, putting their skills into practice.

The girls can now enjoy a well-earned rest from academy until Sunday 18th Aug.

Ladies Football: Our Senior ladies had a great win over Moville in the Shield on Sunday morning. A great performance by all the players. This is a great way to go into Championship next weekend against St Nauls where a win will see them into the semi-final.

St Eunan's Golf Scramble: First place: Kevin Rafferty, Patrick O'Kane, Adrian McClafferty and Ciaran Haran with 109 points. Second place: Edward Bradley, James McAllister, Martin Roarty, Gerard Conachty with 107 on countback. Third place: Ian Vance, Owen Lyons, Colm Flood, and Michael McCormack with107 BOT. Fourth place: Jalisco Shortt, Mark Cohen, Gary Loveridge and Rory Kenny on 106 points. Martin Roarty was nearest the pin and Ciaran Gilcreest won the longest drive. Thanks to all who helped out and to Barry Kavanagh especially. A great day out.